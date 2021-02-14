Prosper 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.47 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00007210 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $5.47 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00277662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101432 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.91 or 0.90323578 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00184827 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

Prosper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.