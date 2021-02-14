Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of PB opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 166,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

