Proton (XPR) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and $1.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.27 or 0.00928316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.45 or 0.05002235 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,207,867 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

