Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

