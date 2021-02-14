Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

