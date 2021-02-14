PTON Hits Market Cap of $511,603.29 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. PTON has a market cap of $511,603.29 and $63.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

