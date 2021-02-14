Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

