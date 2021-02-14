Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

