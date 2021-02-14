PUBLISH (NEWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 3% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.44 million and $118,293.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.