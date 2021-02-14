PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $48.48. 2,088,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

