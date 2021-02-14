PumaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and $219,379.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00968278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051605 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.69 or 0.05186059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PumaPay

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,576,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

