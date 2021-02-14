Pundi X Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.24 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $222.26 million and $44.24 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00980851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.29 or 0.05228336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

