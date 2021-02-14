PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $58,029.67

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $58,029.67 and approximately $105.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.66 or 0.99925479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00100276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

