Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 37,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSE PMM opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.71%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

