Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the January 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. 210,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.