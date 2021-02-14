Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the January 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NEW opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Puxin has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,447 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

