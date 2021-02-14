PWR Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Million (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $41.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,119.01 or 0.99507049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $204.37 or 0.00440952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $404.09 or 0.00871864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00228966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00092427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.