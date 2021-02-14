PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 167.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $39.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 227.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.14 or 1.00020525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040843 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00499554 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.62 or 0.01027603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00232967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001718 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

