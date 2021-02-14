Pylon Network (PYLNT) Market Cap Reaches $363,836.87

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $363,836.87 and $2,456.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

