Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the January 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.22. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

