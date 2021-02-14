Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Hits $122,796.08 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 44.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $122,796.08 and approximately $10,716.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

