QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $21.21 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and $574,844.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

