Qcash Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.51 million and approximately $783.90 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00274685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00089160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00075704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00098607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186745 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

