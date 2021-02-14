qiibee Price Hits $0.0056 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One qiibee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $89.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00084558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00191646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.54 or 0.84583039 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Coin Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

