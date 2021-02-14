Qitmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $506,902.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $506,902.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00277462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00092484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00084577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 152,506,810 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

