Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $701.64 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Qtum has a total market cap of $701.64 million and $1.16 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $7.15 or 0.00014672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,159,332 coins and its circulating supply is 98,125,529 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

