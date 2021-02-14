QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $225,818,000 after acquiring an additional 779,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after acquiring an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $147.98. 9,155,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251,793. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

