Quant Price Reaches $40.99 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $494.83 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $40.99 or 0.00084202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002377 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

