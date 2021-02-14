Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Cap of $43.47 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $43.47 million and $1.51 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

