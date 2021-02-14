Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Tops $25.93 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $116,416.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,957.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.11 or 0.03654613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00418352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.37 or 0.01399932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00482507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.75 or 0.00450941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00299907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,289,098 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

