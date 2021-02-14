Quark (QRK) Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $585.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.