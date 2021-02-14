Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Quarterhill stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

