Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Quarterhill stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.
Quarterhill Company Profile
