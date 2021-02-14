Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBCRF stock remained flat at $$24.93 during trading hours on Friday. Quebecor has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.