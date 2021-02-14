QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

