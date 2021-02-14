QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the January 14th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.99.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.