QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $158,113.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.74 or 0.05170233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars.

