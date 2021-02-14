Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Quidel worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Shares of QDEL opened at $227.97 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average of $218.11.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

