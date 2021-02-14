Quiztok (QTCON) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.86 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002986 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,217,773 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

