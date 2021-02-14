QunQun Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $532,318.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.94 or 0.00969891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.65 or 0.05195156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

