Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 14th total of 26,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

