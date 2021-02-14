Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in January

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rakuten in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Rakuten alerts:

Rakuten stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 29,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,778. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Rakuten has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rakuten will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.