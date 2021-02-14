Rally Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $1.14 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

