RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $66.99 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $66.99 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00276105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00092888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00084774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00101464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185517 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059140 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

