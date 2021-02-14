Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $20,107.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.