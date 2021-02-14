Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.40. 307,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,518. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

