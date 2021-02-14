Ratecoin Hits Market Cap of $59,739.15 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $59,739.15 and $27.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.