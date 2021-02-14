Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,014.75 ($26.32).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) alerts:

Shares of RAT stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The company had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,619. The stock has a market capitalization of £910.86 million and a PE ratio of 27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,040 ($26.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,576.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,580.82.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.