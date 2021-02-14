Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $18,435.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00272843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00085366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00090704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00105149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.