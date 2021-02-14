Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Up 42.9% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.56 million and $110,778.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,110,910,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.