Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0728 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 117.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $592.27 million and approximately $559.14 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00269927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.27 or 0.00928316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076611 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,135,780,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.