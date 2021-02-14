Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2,561.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 419.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 918,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after acquiring an additional 741,400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,192,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 317,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,847,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 497,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

